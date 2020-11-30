Have retaken Ethiopia's Axum, say Tigrayan forces

Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 30 2020, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 02:16 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), made the claim a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the military had taken the Tigray regional capital Mekelle and completed its operation.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military.

Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4

Ethiopia
Abiy Ahmed

