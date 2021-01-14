Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 million euros

An original painting by Tintin creator Herge sold for a record 3.2 million euros (3.9 million dollars) at an online auction on Thursday, auction house Artcurial announced.
The painting, intended as a front cover for "The Blue Lotus" volume from 1936, easily beat the previous record for the sale of comic book art of 2.65 million euros, which was reached in 2014 for a double-page drawing by Herge.
