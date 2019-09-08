Tokyo braces for the direct impact of typhoon Faxai

A strong typhoon that could bring "historic" winds and rain was poised to make a direct hit on Tokyo later on Sept.8, as authorities warned of high waves, landslides and flooding.

Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour, is forecast to reach coastal areas near Tokyo in the late hours of Sept.8 into the next morning, Japan's meteorological agency said.

"Please be on full alert against gusts and high waves and be vigilant about landslides, floods and swollen rivers," the agency said in a statement.

Meteorological agency official Naoji Nakamura told reporters that "historic" winds and rains may be recorded.

The storm was already affecting transportation in the region as operators cancelled some Shikansen bullet train services and ferries.

Central Japan Railway Company said it would cancel some 50 bullet trains connecting Tokyo with central and western Japanese cities, while ferries operating in Tokyo bay were also scrapped.

Some 30 flights will be grounded later in the day and some coastal highways were closed in Kanagawa, west of Tokyo due to the storm, according to local media.

Faxai was churning near Hachijojima island, south of Tokyo in the Pacific, at 10am on Sept.8 (0100 GMT), travelling northwest at a speed of 30 kilometres and already producing high waves.

Powerful typhoon Krosa lashed western Japan in mid-August, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed one life.

In late August, heavy rains left three people dead as massive floods also hit western Japan.