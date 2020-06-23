Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1, says operator

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 23 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 09:00 ist
Statues of "Care Guardian Deities of Children" are seen at Zojoji Temple as a man walks by with his umbrella in Tokyo on June 22, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land said on Tuesday it will reopen its parks on July 1 with visitor numbers restricted as a coronavirus countermeasure.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were closed in late February as coronavirus cases rose in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, with businesses gradually reopening in recent weeks.

Visitors will need to book in advance with temperature checks on entry, enforcement of mask wearing and spaced seating at attractions, Oriental Land said.

The Nikkei earlier reported the reopening.

Tokyo
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Disney

