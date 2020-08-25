Tokyo stocks close higher on fresh coronavirus hopes

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as investors welcomed news of a newly approved coronavirus treatment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.35 per cent, or 311.26 points, to end at 23,296.77, while the broader Topix index gained 1.13 per cent, or 18.10 points, to 1,625.23.

"Equity investors are looking at the bright side of life with positive virus news outweighing the negative," Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a commentary.

Among them is "the news that the US Food and Drug Administration is working to expand access to a virus treatment involving blood plasma from recovered patients," he said.

Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary that Tokyo shares were boosted by risk-on sentiment and active buying.

The dollar fetched 106.02 yen in Asian trade, against 105.98 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.22 per cent at 4,056 yen after it said it would sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to US fund Blackstone Group at the value of 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion).

Nintendo dropped 2.25 per cent to 56,030 yen after a report said it could start selling a new model of its Switch game console early next year.

Among other shares, telecom and investment giant SoftBank Group jumped 2.44 per cent to 6,422 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 2.28 per cent to 63,530 yen.

Auto giant Toyota rose 1.18 per cent to 7,149 yen.