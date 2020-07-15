Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level: Asahi

Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level: Asahi

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 15 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 12:43 ist

Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels on Wednesday, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital.

Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 200 in four of the last six days, touching an all-time high of 243 cases last Friday as testing among workers in the metropolis's red-light districts turned up infections among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The highest alert level suggests that "coronavirus infections are likely spreading", the Asahi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Tokyo
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 