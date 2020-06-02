Top Indian, Chinese military officials to hold talks on Saturday, says Rajnath Singh

The senior military leaders of India and China will hold a meeting on Saturday to defuse tension along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh said that “quite a large number” of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were presently deployed along the disputed boundary between the two nations. The Chinese PLA and the Indian Army had differences on the perception of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control – the de facto border between the two nations, he told a TV channel on Tuesday. “India too has done whatever it had to (as a countermeasure to deployment of additional troops by the Chinese PLA.”

This is the first time New Delhi officially acknowledged that the Chinese PLA had deployed a large number of soldiers along the disputed boundary between the two nations on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

“I have been told that the senior military officials from the Indian and Chinese sides would hold a meeting on June 6,” Singh told the News 18 Network.

He said that the boundary dispute between India and China was not an issue to be politicized. He also said that the diplomats and the military leaders of the two nations were holding talks to defuse the situation. “We should be optimistic that it would be resolved soon.”

Singh, however, played down the row between India and Nepal over the boundary dispute.

“India considers Nepal as a younger brother. There are sometimes differences between brothers in a family, but we cannot break up our relations for this,” the Defence Minister said.