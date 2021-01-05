Top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho positive for Covid-19

Top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho tests positive for Covid-19

Hakuho took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of smell

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jan 05 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 17:48 ist
Mongolian-born sumo grand champion or "yokozuna" Hakuho. Credit: AFP Photo

Top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has the coronavirus.

Hakuho took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of smell, the Japan Sumo Association said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Mongolian-born rikishi was preparing for the New Year Grand Tournament starting on Sunday in Tokyo.

The JSA did not elaborate on Hakuho's condition, and did not say whether the tournament will be postponed.

Hakuho has won a record 44 championships, and is the longest serving yokozuna (grand champion), since he earned the promotion in 2007. He reportedly plans to retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

New virus cases have been surging in Japan for several weeks, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been asked to impose a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 