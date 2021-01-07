Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 22:29 ist
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to a room on Capitol Hill where senators gathered on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying that if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said in a statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer."

"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Capitol building
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
Mike Pence
Impeachment

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 