Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying that if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said in a statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer."

"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” he added.