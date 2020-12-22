Top US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci receives Covid vaccine

  • Dec 22 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 21:45 ist
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. Credit: AFP Photo

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease scientist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Monday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a livestreamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected doctor said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.

