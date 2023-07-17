Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency'

Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to emergency: Russian-backed governor

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 08:48 ist
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. Credit: Reuters Photo

Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app early on Monday.

Aksyonov said the emergency occurred on the 145th pillar of the bridge from the Krasnodar territory. He did not provide any further detail.

Also Read — Ukraine reports casualties in Russian shelling of city of Kharkiv

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 am (0004 GMT) and 03:20 am.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

The 12-mile (19-km) road and rail bridge was damaged by an explosion last October, in an attack that the Kremlin said had been orchestrated by Ukrainian security forces.

Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.

 

