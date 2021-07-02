Several hurt in Washington building collapse

Trapped worker rescued from collapsed Washington building

There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 02 2021, 04:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 06:11 ist
Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Holmes shares water with a search and rescue dog named Kimber after the dog helped emergency personnel find and extricate workers from the debris after a building undergoing construction collapsed in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a local hospital with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, said John Donnelly, assistant chief of DC Fire and EMS.

Four other construction workers were rescued from the debris shortly after the building about 5 miles (8 km) north of the Capitol came down at around 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), Donnelly said.

They were also taken to a local hospital. They had non-life-threatening injuries, Donnelly said.

Images showed dozens of firefighters swarming over piles of wood left behind by the collapse, using saws and heavy equipment to move large pieces.

Last week, a condominium tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida as most residents slept. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing.

President Joe Biden travelled to the scene of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Florida on Thursday. 

