Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold UN Security Council summit - Interfax cites Russia's Lavrov

US President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council's five permanent members, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.
Russia expects the time and location of the summit to be agreed soon, Lavrov said.
A senior US administration official last week said Trump was willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain, and France with the aim of discussing arms control.
Comments (+)