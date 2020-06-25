'Trump admin says Huawei backed by Chinese military'

Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military: Document

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 25 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 08:06 ist
Credit/Reuters File Photo

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People's Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group and China Telecommunications Corp as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China. A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress. 

USA
China
Huawei
Donald Trump

