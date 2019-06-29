Trump 'angry' about Khashoggi murder

Trump says 'no one' blames Crown Prince

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is "extremely angry" about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had "pointed a finger" at the Kingdom's crown prince.

"I am extremely angry and unhappy" about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi's consulate in Istanbul, Trump said.

But "nobody has directly pointed a finger" at Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the US president added when asked about whether he raised the issue during a meeting with the royal. 

