Trump announces intent to nominate Indian-American as his envoy to Ethiopia

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Geeta Pasi as his envoy to Ethiopia.

Pasi, 58, is currently the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary State for African Affairs.

She has previously served as US envoy to Chad and Djibouti.

Pasi also served as Director of Career Development and Assignments for the State Department, Director of the Department's Office of East African Affairs, Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy in Dhaka, and the Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany.

Her other past assignments include Afghanistan Desk Officer in the Office of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh Affairs, Political Officer at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India, and Political Officer at the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.

Pasi earned her B.A. from Duke University and her M.A. from New York University.

She has won numerous Department of State performance awards, including the Matilde W. Sinclaire Language Award. She speaks French, German, Hindi, Romanian, and Russian. 

