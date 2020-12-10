Trump announces Morocco latest Arab state to recognize Israel

Morocco latest Arab state to recognize Israel: Trump

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to recognize Israel in a diplomatic breakthrough that also sees Washington backing Moroccan rule over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Trump tweeted that "Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations - a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!"

The White House said Trump and Morocco's King Mohammed VI spoke by phone and that the US president also "recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory."

