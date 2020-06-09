Trump campaign rallies to start up again in 2 weeks

Trump campaign rallies to start up again in next two weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 09 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 11:04 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump plans to start holding campaign rallies again in the next two weeks, a Trump campaign official said on Monday, ending a three-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus.

Trump, who thrives on the energy from packed arenas where he routinely speaks for more than an hour, has seen has rallies sidelined since his last such event, on March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and aides describe him as chomping at the bit to get out and start campaigning again.

It was unclear exactly when or where Trump's first rally will be and the official, confirming a report in Politico, said safety measures for attendees were still being worked out.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale is to present the president with some options in the next few days. In a statement, Parscale predicted Trump rallies will surpass those of Democrat Joe Biden, whose campaigning has also been sharply curtailed due to the virus.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of," said Parscale, using a nickname that Trump often employs for his Democratic opponent.

A number of public opinion polls showed Biden with a lead nationally and more importantly, ahead of Trump in some of the battleground states where the election will be decided.

Trump's political advisers, however, see active Republican enthusiasm for his candidacy based on a spotless record of victories by the 64 party candidates he has endorsed in special elections since the 2018 midterms.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
USA
US politics
US election

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Economic nationalism a wrong turn for COVID-hit India

Economic nationalism a wrong turn for COVID-hit India

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

 