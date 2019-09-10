Trump fires US national security adviser John Bolton

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 10 2019, 21:51pm ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2019, 22:53pm ist

White House national security adviser John Bolton resigned on Tuesday at the request of President Donald Trump, who said he called for the resignation due to numerous policy disagreements.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration," Trump tweeted, adding that he would name a replacement next week. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bolton tweeted, "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

 

 

 

