Trump gaffe: Translator bemused, social media reacts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2019, 18:55pm ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2019, 18:56pm ist
US President Donald Trump. AFP Photos

US President Donald Trump is known for his gaffes, more often than not. On Wednesday, his joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House produced a mistake that social media was quick to pounce on. But it was compounded by the Italian translator's reaction, which formed the cornerstone of all the memes and trolls. 

During the press conference, Trump said that the United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to ancient Rome. That drew a hilarious reaction from the Italian translator who was sitting behind Trump and Mattarella. And that, in turn, cracked up social media. 

Well, social media users really had a good time. 

While some were busy pointing out the lack of historical authenticity. 

