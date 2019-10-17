Trump gaffe: Translator bemused, social media reacts

US President Donald Trump is known for his gaffes, more often than not. On Wednesday, his joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House produced a mistake that social media was quick to pounce on. But it was compounded by the Italian translator's reaction, which formed the cornerstone of all the memes and trolls.

President @realDonaldTrump just wrapped up a joint press conference with President Mattarella of Italy. “The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome." 🇺🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/10Ib2h4O4e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2019

During the press conference, Trump said that the United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to ancient Rome. That drew a hilarious reaction from the Italian translator who was sitting behind Trump and Mattarella. And that, in turn, cracked up social media.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, Italian Translator. pic.twitter.com/IDaBGd8LkM — John Heilemann (@jheil) October 16, 2019

Well, social media users really had a good time.

The look of the White House Italian translator as Trump says President Mozzarella for the Italian President and says U.S. and Italy have been allies since Ancient Rome. pic.twitter.com/4c4kTl1wl3 — Teymour (@Teymour_Ashkan) October 17, 2019

While some were busy pointing out the lack of historical authenticity.