US issues emergency declaration for Biden inauguration

Trump issues emergency declaration for Biden's inauguration

AP
AP,
  • Jan 12 2021, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 09:57 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nation's capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the lead-up to and during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Read: House Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump with just 9 days left in presidency

Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of "last weeks violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly Covid-19 pandemic."

Trump's emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through Jan. 24. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States

What's Brewing

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Seperated from mothers, 4 Assam leopards unable to hunt

Seperated from mothers, 4 Assam leopards unable to hunt

Covid-19 fears may clip wings of Aero India this year

Covid-19 fears may clip wings of Aero India this year

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 