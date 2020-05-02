Trump now hopes COVID-19 deaths in US are under 1 lakh

Trump now says he hopes US deaths from coronavirus are under 1 lakh

President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible US deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 02 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 10:06 ist
US President Donald Trump (AFP photo)

President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities from COVID-19, a higher upper limit than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday.

"Hopefully we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless," Trump said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus
USA
United States
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits on offing

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits on offing

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

 