Trump ordered by NY judge to pay $2 mln over NGO

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered US President Donald Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being distributed to his 2016 Presidential campaign.
Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state supreme court in Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit organizations because the foundation, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, has been dissolved.
