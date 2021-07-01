Trump Organization says CFO is a pawn for prosecutors

The Trump Organization said on Thursday that charges against its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are about politics and not about justice, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.
Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected unveiling of criminal tax charges
The Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a "pawn" in an effort to take down the former president, according to the statement.
Weisselberg surrendered to authorities earlier on Thursday. He entered a building housing Manhattan's criminal court, where he and a Trump Organization representative are expected to appear later in the day.
