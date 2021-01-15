Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day Jan 20

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 after considering a departure on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Trump, who had already announced plans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the source said.
He will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the source told Reuters.
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror