Trump prosecutor says 'cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct'

'No matter who you are we cannot and will not normalise serious criminal conduct'

  • Apr 05 2023, 05:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 05:51 ist
Former US President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg vowed Tuesday he would not allow Donald Trump to get away with lawbreaking after charging the former president with a string of felonies over alleged hush money payments.

"These are felony crimes in New York State. No matter who you are we cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct," he said.

"We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law," Bragg added.

