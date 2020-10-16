'Trump, Republicans raised $247.8 million in September'

Trump, Republicans raised $247.8 million in September: Campaign manager

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 16 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 18:35 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump is lagging his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in fundraising in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to figures released by his campaign manager.

Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee started the last full month before the Nov. 3 election with $251.4 million cash on hand after raising $247.8 million in September, campaign manager Tim Murtaugh tweeted late on Thursday.

The intake was around $135 million less than former Vice President Biden raised in September. But it was greater than the $210 million raised in August as Trump seeks a second term.

"President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election," Murtaugh wrote.

Biden and his party have hauled in record amounts of cash. Biden brought in $383 million in September, setting a new record for a U.S. campaign for the second consecutive month. He is also leading Trump in national opinion polls.

At the same time, Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue said on Thursday it collected $1.5 billion online from July to September, the most it had ever raised in one quarter. By comparison, major Republican fundraising platform WinRed said on Monday that it collected $623.5 million in the same period.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Republicans
Donald Trump
US Elections

What's Brewing

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

 