Trump says Bolton will pay 'big price' over memoir

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 20 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 22:13 ist
US President Donald Trump.

 Donald Trump said Saturday his former national security advisor John Bolton would pay a "big price" for what the president described as an illegal tell-all memoir.

"Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay," Trump tweeted after a judge declined to block release of the book but said Bolton had likely endangered national security by including classified material.

"He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him!" Trump added of the famously hawkish Bolton, without elaborating on what action his administration might take.

