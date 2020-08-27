Trump says federal forces headed to protest-hit Kenosha

Demonstrators sit in the street, in front of law enforcement, on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the deployment of additional federal forces to the protest-hit Midwestern city of Kenosha, after two people were shot dead in violence overnight.

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets," Trump tweeted, a day after demonstrations over the police shooting of a black man gave way to clashes between protesters and armed vigilantes.

"TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!"

Trump made the announcement after speaking with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who a day earlier announced he was authorizing increased National Guard support for the county to 250 members.

