Trump says 'God made decision' to end right to abortion

'This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago'

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:35 ist
Former US president Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" after the Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in a ruling on one of America's most divisive issues.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

Asked if he felt he played a role after appointing three conservative justices to the court while in office, he said "God made the decision."

Donald Trump
US
Abortion
World news

