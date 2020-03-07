Trump says lawmaker Meadows to become White House chief of staff

Lawmaker Meadows to become WH chief of staff: Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Mar 07 2020
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 07:46am ist
In this file photo taken on October 31, 2019 US Representative Mark Meadows, Republican of North Carolina, speaks outside the secure facility where depositions relating to the House impeachment inquiry are taking place on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Credit: AFP photo)

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.

Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney, who will become U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, Trump said.

"I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump said on Twitter.

Meadows announced in December he would not run for re-election this year in his North Carolina district.

A close ally of Trump, Meadows chaired the conservative House Freedom Caucus from 2017-2019.

Mulvaney was named acting chief of staff in December 2018 and Trump never made the appointment permanent.

"I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland," Trump said.

