Trump says OPEC+ looking to cut 20 million bpd, not 10 million

  • Apr 13 2020, 19:18 ist
  Apr 13 2020
US President Donald Trump said on Monday the OPEC+ group of oil producers is looking to cut output by 20 million barrels per day, double the 10 million barrels agreed to a day earlier.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," Trump said on Twitter.

The group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, said Sunday it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, after four days of talks and following pressure from Trump to arrest the price decline.

