Trump to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona

Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, N.Carolina

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 11 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 07:57 ist
Trump said he'll start in Oklahoma on Friday next week, before heading to Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will be launching rallies soon in four states, signalling a rapid restart to his election campaign, which went on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he'll start in Oklahoma on Friday next week, before heading to Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Raucous rallies have been a hallmark of Trump's presidency and a key to energizing his base, which he hopes will turn out in big numbers on November 3. He is currently lagging in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
USA
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 