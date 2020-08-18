Trump shows utter lack of empathy: Michelle Obama

Trump shows 'utter lack of empathy,' says Michelle Obama

AFP
AFP, Milwaukee,
  • Aug 18 2020, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 11:18 ist
Michelle Obama. Credit: Reuters Photo

Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an "utter lack of empathy," as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

Michelle Obama's full remarks at Democratic National Convention

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she added.

Michelle Obama
Donald Trump
US Elections

