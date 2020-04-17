Trump suggests US states re-open economies in three phases in new guidelines

Trump suggests to re-open economies in three phases

  Apr 17 2020
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 08:16 ist
US President Donald Trump.

Parts of President Donald Trump's guidelines for re-opening the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic trickled out on Thursday afternoon, revealing a three-phase plan that could allow some states to begin as early as this month lifting limits meant to contain the disease's spread.

In the first phase of Trump's guidelines, to be publicly unveiled on Thursday evening, larger venues like restaurants and movie theatres could operate again with strict social distancing, according to a copy seen by Reuters. Non-essential travel could resume and schools could open their doors again in phase two. In phase three medically vulnerable people could resume public interactions.

The New York Times reported that Trump told governors of states that some could re-open their states by May 1 or earlier. He was also expected to soon announce hiring plans for tracking the disease's spread, according to the Times.

