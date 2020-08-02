'Trump to act on Chinese software companies soon'

Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days: Pompeo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 21:22 ist

President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to US national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Mike Pompeo
China
US-China trade war
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 