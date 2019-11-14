Trump to release transcript of Ukraine call on Nov 14

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 14 2019, 08:26am ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2019, 08:26am ist
US President Donald Trump (Reuters Photo)

US President Donald Trump said that on Thursday he would deliver on his promise to release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The transcript of a July 25 call Trump made with the Ukrainian president in which he asked him to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden has become the subject of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump’s critics accuse him of withholding almost $400 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to publicly declare an investigation.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
United States
Ukraine
Comments (+)
 