Trump willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 20 2020, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 08:07 ist
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he would be willing to provide aid to Iran to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic if Tehran requested it.

"If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing," Trump said at a White House briefing.

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

