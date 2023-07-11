Turkey agrees to forward Sweden's bid to join NATO

Turkey agrees to forward Sweden's bid to join NATO

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Reuters
Reuters, Vilnius ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 01:13 ist
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I'm glad to announce ... that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Erdogan
Sweden
Turkey
NATO
World news

