Turkey eases coronavirus measures, re-opens restaurants, parks

AFP
AFP,
  Jun 01 2020
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 11:03 ist
Credit: AFP photo

Turkey re-opens restaurants, cafes and parks on Monday and lifts inter-city travel curbs as the country eases restrictions taken to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

President Tayyip Erdogan's government has been gradually easing the restrictions for the past few weeks, as authorities say the outbreak is now under control.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 4,500 lives in the country, and infected more than 160,000.

Restaurants, cafes, gyms and swimming pools, beaches, parks, libraries and museums are set to resume operations from Monday.

Daycare centres and kindergartens are also reopening, but restrictions on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18 will continue. 

