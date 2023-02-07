Turkey, reeling from shock disaster, struck by another quake of 5.6 magnitude

Even as Turkey reeled from two powerful earthquakes, a likely third rumbling was felt on Tuesday with the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reporting an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude in central Turkey.
ℹEvent wrap-up: today a M5.6 #earthquake (#deprem) hit #Besni (#Turkey) at 06:13:13 local time (UTC 03:13:13). Shaking was felt over 500km by approximately 40M people in Turkey, Syria, Syrian Arab Republic and Lebanon.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 7, 2023
The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
