Turkey, reeling from shock, struck by fresh 5.6 quake

Turkey, reeling from shock disaster, struck by another quake of 5.6 magnitude

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 07 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 09:34 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Even as Turkey reeled from two powerful earthquakes, a likely third rumbling was felt on Tuesday with the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reporting an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude in central Turkey.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

