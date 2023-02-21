Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live: 3 dead, over 200 injured as fresh tremors ravage countries

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday. Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed trapped. Track this blog for live updates.
In the opposition-held area of northwestern Syria, at least 150 were injured, many of them trampled in a panicked rush to safety, but there were no confirmed deaths, according to the White Helmets, a civil defense group there.
The quake struck at 8:04 p.m. in Hatay, Turkey’s southernmost province, and was measured at 6.4 magnitude by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and 6.3 by the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was centered in one of the areas hardest hit by the Feb. 6 quake and by its aftershocks, which flattened thousands of buildings, entombing victims in concrete and twisted metal, claimed at least 46,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, and left many more people homeless.
Just two weeks after the worst earthquake in more than 80 years devastated much of southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, another powerful temblor struck the same region Monday
Once again, the country saw collapsing buildings and as the fresh quake claimed lives and sowed panic among millions of people already traumatized by disaster.
Turkey's disaster management agency said on Twitter another 5.8-magnitude quake followed three minutes later and its epicentre was Samandag district in Hatay.
6.4 earthquake rocks Turkey-Syria again
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday rocked Turkey's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria, killing three people and sparking fresh panic after a February 6 tremor that left nearly 45,000 dead in both countries. (AFP)