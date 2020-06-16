Twin moderate quakes hit Pakistan's KPK

Twin moderate quakes hit Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 16 2020, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 19:02 ist
Two moderate intensity earthquakes hit Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, officials said.

In both incidents, no loss of life or property damage was reported.

The first jolt measuring 5.7 struck in the morning at a depth of 112 km with epicentre in neighbouring Tajikistan.

 

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu.

The second quake measuring 5.1 struck in the afternoon with epicentre in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 223 km.

