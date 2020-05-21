Twin quakes strike Nepal in a span of 6 hours

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • May 21 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 14:49 ist

Two medium intensity earthquakes hit Nepal on Thursday in a span of six hours, the National Seismological Centre said.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremors.

The first jolt measuring a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale hit Darchula district in far-west Nepal at 2.45 am.

Another quake of 3.4 magnitude struck Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of Kathmandu, at 8.14 am. The epicentre of the quake was located at Anantalingeshwor area in the district.

Slight tremor was also felt in and around Kathmandu city. 

