Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

Reuters
  • Jul 16 2020, 22:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface (API) following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.

"We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we decided to move the launch to a more appropriate time," Twitter said in a blog. 

The API platform provides broad access to public Twitter data that users have chosen to share, according to the company.

Hackers on Wednesday gained access to the social media company's internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities and companies. 

