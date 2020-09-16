Twitter labels video of Biden shared by Trump 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc on Wednesday labeled a video shared by U.S. President Donald Trump of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as "manipulated media."

The video, which appeared to show Biden playing rap group NWA's song, "F*ck tha Police," now displays a warning that links to collated tweets showing the actual event, where Biden pulled out his phone to play Luis Fonsi's hit "Despacito" at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida after being introduced by Fonsi.

China is drooling. They can’t believe this! https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Trump has cast himself as a "law-and-order" president during the campaign, in response to widespread protests, most of them peaceful, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis. He tweeted with the edited video: "What is this all about?"

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than 2.8 million views, was labeled based on its synthetic and manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, posted the original tweet.

Twitter has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets containing misleading information about mail-in ballots.

The Trump campaign and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.