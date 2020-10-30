Twitter removes Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad's tweet on Nice attack

Social media platform Twitter on Friday removed a tweet by former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for glorifying the attack on Nice in France.

Mahathir allegedly lashed out at the French Government in a series of tweets after French PM Macron criticised the the knife attack and beheading a woman and killing of two others.

Twitter deleted only one of the tweets in the series.

"Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years" the last tweet by Mahathir on this issue read.



On Thursday, a knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city before being shot and taken away by police.

The church killings come after the October 16 beheading in a Paris suburb of history teacher Samuel Paty by an extremist after Paty showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a free speech lesson.

Macron defended the cartoons and the right to mock religion, sparking widespread anger against France in the Islamic world and several campaigns in Muslim-majority countries to boycott French products.