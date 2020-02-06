Two dead as train derails near Milan: Report

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Report

The accident occurred near the town of Lodi

AFP
AFP, Milan,
  • Feb 06 2020, 13:14pm ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 13:20pm ist
Police is seen at the scene where a high speed train travelling from Milan to Bologna derailed, in Lodi, Italy February 6, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Two people were killed and about 30 injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed near Milan in northern Italy, Italian media said.

The accident occurred near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan. The two people killed were rail workers on the train, the media said.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Milan
Train derailed
Italy
Comments (+)
 