Two killed, several injured in Serbian village shooting

At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 kilometres (26 miles)south of Belgrade, Tanjug news agency reported, quoting the ministry of interior.
"Two people are not showing any signs of life, and several were injured," Tanjug reported. The perpetrator is on the run it said.
Also Read | Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia
Nova S reported on its web site that two were killed and seven injured when an unknown gunman shot from a moving vehicle.
On Wednesday a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school before turning himself in.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies
Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja
When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'
Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP
CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs
'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres
Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style