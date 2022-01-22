Two New York City police officers shot in Harlem, are in 'critical' condition

Two New York City cops shot in Harlem, 'critical'

While some new outlets claimed that two had died, authorities confirmed that multiple officers had been shot

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jan 22 2022, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 08:39 ist
NYPD and FBI officials at the scene of the crime. Credit: AFP Photo

Two New York City police officers were shot on Friday and are in critical condition, according to the police department.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, reported that the two officers had died. But Fabien Levy, a press secretary for the mayor's office, wrote on Twitter that "reports of two officers being killed in the line of duty have not been confirmed by NYPD or the hospital."

Levy confirmed on Twitter that "multiple officers" had been shot in Harlem on Friday evening and that Mayor Eric Adams would provide a briefing on the incident Friday night.

